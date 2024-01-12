Upstate New York Brothers Fall Through Ice Fishing, 1 Killed

An Upstate New York family is dealing with a tragedy.

In its latest DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which chronicles Recent Statewide Forest Ranger Actions the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced a dangerous ice rescue

Water Rescue/Recovery in Town of Burlington, Otsego County, New York

On Jan. 6 at 2:45 p.m., a subject walking his dog called 911 after seeing two ice fishermen fall through the ice on Basswood Pond.

Forest Ranger Laymon was at the Jacobs Road trailhead one minute away from the pond. Ranger Laymon saw one of the men treading water but lost sight of the other.

The ice was approximately one inch thick, unsafe for fishing, according to the DEC.

The Ranger entered the ice and started crawling towards the 42-year-old from Richfield Springs.

Richfield Springs, New York Man Saved

The ranger threw a bag to help the man out of the water. The man grabbed the rope and Ranger Layman pulled him onto a sled.

Fire officials then placed the man into a truck to start the drying and warming process to help the man who was suffering from hypothermia.

Second Richfield Springs Man Dies

Rangers headed back to the ice to find the second man, a 41-year-old from Richfield Springs.

The second man is the brother of the man saved. The 41-year-old was spotted in seven to eight feet of water.

New York State Police, Otsego County Emergency Services, and Edmeston, Fly Creek, Schuyler Lake, and West Edmeston volunteer fire departments helped pull Ranger Laymon and the submerged man out of the water and onto the shore.

Both brothers were taken to the hospital.

The 42-year-old was treated and released. Sadly his 41-year-old brother was pronounced dead at the hospital later that night.

Officials haven't released their names.

