Families & Businesses Displaced After Tragic Fire in Poughkeepsie, New York

The fire destroyed 3 businesses and displaced numerous residents from their homes.

Back on Wednesday, February 1st, we told you about a 4-alarm fire that ripped through businesses and apartments on Main Street in Poughkeepsie leaving behind complete devastation. According to the Arlington Fire Department, at approximately 2:05 a.m., they were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the 1st floor of an apartment building at 784 Main Street in the Arlington Business District.

Fast Fire Department Response

Fire crews arrived on the scene less than 4 minutes after being dispatched and arrived to find fire coming from the rear of Tony's Pizza Pit. Firefighters reported that the fire quickly spread from the restaurant to a neighboring 3-story apartment building and as crews battled, they began searching the buildings for victims.

"Mayday" Called by Firefighters

Deteriorating conditions inside the restaurant caused one crew battling the fire to call "mayday" after they became entangled in debris and briefly trapped inside. Thankfully they were able to extricate themselves and continue to fight the fire.

At approximately 2:37 a.m. a 3rd alarm was called to bring more units to the scene as the fire extended to 784 Main street. As the fire spread, conditions go so bad that firefighters had to move outside to battle the fire because sections of the floors inside began to collapse, so they had to switch to a defensive approach according to a press release.

Defensive Fire Operations in Poughkeepsie

The defensive fire operations were implemented to prevent the spread of fire to any other buildings. Those operations are being credited for saving a 3-story building at 788 Main Street and a single-story grocery store at 782 Main Street, those buildings only suffered smoke and water damage.

Weather conditions didn't make firefighters' jobs any easier as crews had to deal with freezing temperatures and more as they fought the fire throughout the early morning.

Devasting Fire Leaves Rubble Behind

The fire completely destroyed 3 businesses including Tony's Pizza Pit, Arlington Exchange, and C. Brook Amber's Salon, along with the 3 story apartment building at 784 Main Street. After hours of fighting the fire and numerous operations to make the scene safe including the complete demolition of buildings crews were able to deem the area safe at around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Injuries

Three firefighters were injured while battling the blaze with two of them being transported to local hospitals by ambulance. Both were treated and released and are at home recuperating according to the fire department.

Families Displaced

12 residents have been permanently displaced from their homes at 784 Main street as a result of the fire and 16 residents were temporally displaced from their homes at 788 Main Street. Displaced families were given shelter at the Town of Poughkeepsie Community room at the police station. The American Red Cross was on hand to offer assistance as well.

Cause of Fire

According to the Arlington Fire Department, the fire originated in the back kitchen area of Tony's Pizza Pit and spread from there. At this time the fire is not considered suspicious and investigators are still actively investigating.

Who Called for Help?

The fire department made a point to share that an occupant of 1 of the apartments who just arrived home from work and was preparing to shower before bed discovered the fire and called for help. That call saved preventing a much more devasting outcome. The fire department also shared that it appears that many of the apartments did not have functioning smoke detectors and wanted to remind the community to check their smoke detectors and make sure they are working properly and if they aren't, to contact them and they will prove residents with them at no cost.

