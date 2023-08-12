It is not an unusual site to see an oversized object being moved on a Hudson Valley highway but add a police escort and it might spark your curiosity. It will at least get you asking what is going with that wide load?

If you were on Route 9 in Dutchess County on Tuesday (August 8, 2023) you may have asked that exact question if you saw the pieces of houses heading up the road toward Poughkeepsie. The answer is actually pretty cool and the best part is you can still be a part of the experience.

Why Were Police Escorting a Oversize Vehicle on Route Tuesday?

So on Tuesday there was what I am going to call a wide load parade that traveled up Route 9 to a location in the City of Poughkeepsie. The pieces of house being escorted by police and member of the team from Habitat for Humanity of Dutchess County were on there way to a very special building site.

Why Does This House Need a Police Escort?

This house is part of the First Responders Build the Habitat for Humanity of Dutchess County is building with help from Central Hudson and M&T Bank. The ground breaking for this house was in June and now it is time to put the house up on the blocks. This is part of Habitat for Humanity of Dutchess County's program to build hope and financially sustainable homes in the community.

“Habitat for Humanity is a partnership. Habitat’s homeowner families buy the houses that Habitat builds and renovates with a financially sustainable mortgage. Community financial support will help families continue building with Habitat in your community and around the world.” Maureen Brennan Lashlee, CEO

This project will result in creating a first-time homeowner in the City of Poughkeepsie 5th Ward. It is just one of the many homebuilding projects that Habitat Dutchess will undertake but what makes this one special is that it is being built by first responders in the community.

“As firefighters we are out in the community every day and we see the result of unsafe housing, we are honored to be join Habitat in providing Homeownership Opportunities.” Brian Ineson, City of Poughkeepsie Fire Depart Union Vice President (via Press Release June 1, 2023)

This Homes Honorary Build Captain Steve Diamond is inviting the Hudson Valley to join local First Responders in helping with this project. To make a donation click here. All funds go to the support of this project. 1 in 5 families in Dutchess County spend half their income on their housing leaving very little let over for necessities like groceries, healthcare and education.

