City of Poughkeepsie Will NOT Move forward w/ Riverfront Submissions

As a longtime resident of Poughkeepsie, I love going down to the Poughkeepsie waterfront. There are so many great options for a walk, a picnic, or just to sit and relax. You can go to Quiet Cove and chill on the docks. You can visit the Marist College Boat Houses and the gorgeous scenery by the water. There is even Waryas Park, which is surrounded by plenty of lively restaurants and businesses.

There is one section of the Poughkeepsie waterfront, just south of Shadows on the Hudson, that has gone underdeveloped for a while, and it looks like it won't be addressed any time soon.

DeLaval Submissions Halted by City of Poughkeepsie Officials

City of Poughkeepsie officials announced Thursday, August 10th that they have decided not to move forward with the submissions received regarding the development of a prominent 14-acre site on the city’s southern waterfront.

City of Poughkeepsie Government, John Penney City of Poughkeepsie Government, John Penney loading...

The city created a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) for the DeLaval site, which takes its name from the former owner and occupant of the site, the DeLaval Separator Company.

The site is the last parcel with undeveloped acres on the city’s waterfront, with spectacular views of the Hudson River and the Highland bluffs of Franny Reese Park.

Get our free mobile app

The city received two submissions and are grateful these developers came forward to express interest in the project.

Mayor Marc Nelson, who will leave office after this year, said, “After careful consideration, we believe it is best to wait and provide an opportunity to allow the next administration to proceed with the project in a manner they deem most appropriate.” Both the mayor’s position and Common Council seats are for voter consideration this November.

City of Poughkeepsie Government, John Penney City of Poughkeepsie Government, John Penney loading...

Nelson did express hope that the next administration would arrive at the overarching goal of creating an anchor on the southern waterfront - providing public space and water-related uses, driving tourism to bolster the local economy and complementing existing waterfront assets, such as Waryas Park and the Walkway Over the Hudson.

Should the DeLaval Site be Developed?

The question also remains: should anything be done with this land? Should a piece of land by the river be allowed to go undeveloped? And if it was developed, what you like to see go in? Personally, I'd love to see more nature and parks for people to enjoy. I'm kind of getting tired of all the apartments blocking my views of the river. I think more recreational and natural scenes will only benefit the area. But that's just me. Let me know your thoughts on the app.

10 Best Boat Tours on the Hudson River According to Tripadvisor According to Tripadvisor, these are the Top 10 Best Boat Tours on the Hudson River.

9 Top Rated Mexican Restaurants in Poughkeepsie, New York Here are 9 highly rated places to get Mexican cuisine in Poughkeepsie, New York.