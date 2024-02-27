Update In New York Regarding Death Of Missing Hudson Valley Boy
We've learned a lot more information following the death of a missing 5-year-old in the Hudson Valley.
On Sunday, February 25, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers from the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to Manchester Gardens Apartments, for a report of a missing 5-year-old.
5-Year-Old Goes Missing In Arlington Area Of Poughkeepsie, New York
Missing Poughkeepsie Child Pronounced Dead
A helicopter was on standby to go to Westchester Medical Center, but sadly it was too late.
On Monday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed previous reports that the child was pronounced dead.
"Officers of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, at the hospital, were informed by staff that the child was pronounced deceased at 5:41 p.m. on February 25, 2024," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the child's family."
Help Needed In Dutchess County
It's unclear how the child ended up submerged in water. Anyone with information should call police.
"Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Detective Division at (845) 485-3670," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.
