Desperate Search For Missing Hudson Valley Child Ends In Tragedy

A missing five-year-old boy has died after being found unconscious and submerged in a drainage ditch in the Hudson Valley.

On Sunday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department asked for help to find a young child who went missing.

5-Year-Old Goes Missing In Arlington Area Of Poughkeepsie, New York

Police started looking for the child early Sunday afternoon. The 5-year-old disappeared from the Arlington area of Poughkeepsie, according to police.

The child was last seen in the area of Manchester Road and Rhobella Drive at about 1:40 p.m. on Sunday. Police believed he may have been wearing a blue shirt and diaper.

"Panic In Poughkeepsie" As Child Goes Missing

WCBS 880 news reported Monday morning that there was "panic in Poughkeepsie" during the "desperate search" for the missing child near the Manchester Gardens Apartments.

Police went door to door and soon developed information that led officers to believe that the missing child might be in a nearby area with drainage ditches and culverts.

The Arlington Fire District was dispatched and firefighters activated a water rescue team.

Water rescue technicians entered the water and located the missing child, submerged in several feet of water.

"He was unconscious and not breathing when found. It was not known how long the child might have been in the water. He was immediately removed and turned over to awaiting EMS personnel. He was transported via Arlington's ambulance to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital while receiving continuous advanced life support care," the Arlington Fire District stated in a press release.

5-Year-Old From Poughkeepsie Declared Dead

The boy was found submerged in chest-deep water. A helicopter was on standby to go to Westchester Medical Center, but sadly it was too late.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital, WCBS reports.

As of this writing, it's unclear how the child ended up submerged in water.

Many other children remain missing in New York State.

