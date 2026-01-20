Tragic Discovery After Many Vanish In Upstate New York

A late-night ice fishing trip in Upstate New York took a devastating turn after multiple people went missing.

New York State Police are investigating after two people died ice fishing in Upstate New York.

It all started on Sunday, around 7:40 p.m., when troopers responded to County Route 60 in the town of Clifton for a report of people who fell through the ice while riding a snowmobile.

kobeza kobeza loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The missing people were identified as Bryan P. LaPlante, 33, of Newton Falls; Michael J. Booth, 48, of Oswegatchie; and a 6-year-old boy from Newton Falls. 51-year-old Patrick R. LaPlante of Newton Falls went to the area to look for the three.

Police were told the group didn't return from ice fishing Chaumont Pond, which is connected to the Oswegatchie River, in the town of Clifton.

Google Google loading...

While searching the shoreline, Patrick found Bryan. Bryan had fallen through the ice. While crawling to help, Patrick also fell through the ice.

Patrick was able to get himself out of the water, but couldn't help Bryan or locate the others. He reported the incident to the police and went inside to try to warm up.

Shortly after, the 6-year-old boy arrived at home. It's unclear what happened, but police say he was able to walk to the home on his own.

The boy and Patrick were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

Two Found Dead

mountinez mountinez loading...

Rescue crews later found Bryan LaPlante and Michael Booth, unresponsive in the water. Crews removed them from the water and transported them to Gouverneur Hospital with CPR in progress.

Both were pronounced dead at the hospital. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

In related news, Hudson Valley Post recently highlighted tips from state officials about how to stay safe while ice fishing in New York. CLICK HERE for more

Keep Reading:

Three Lakes Named Best in the Country From New York

Three Lakes Named Best in the Country From New York These 3 New York Lakes are up for best in the country. Gallery Credit: Canva, Wikipedia

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State World Atlas helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake infested waters in New York State.

New York's 14 Best Lakes For Swimming