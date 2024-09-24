Traffic Nightmare: “Gridlock Alert” Issued All Week For These Parts Of New York

New Yorkers are told to expect bumper-to-bumper traffic and many road closures for the rest of the week.

World leaders are gathering in New York City for this year's annual United Nations General Assembly meeting.

United Nations Hosts 79th General Assembly

United Nations Hosts World Leaders For Annual General Assembly Getty Images loading...

Over 130 presidents, prime ministers and monarchs are expected to speak at the 79th United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Officials say the top talking points will be centered on the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza as well as concerns over a potential larger conflict in the Middle East.

President Joe Biden is expected to speak on Tuesday. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are scheduled to speak on Thursday.

Traffic Nightmare Expected

Chris Christie's Bridgegate Trial Set To Begin Getty Images loading...

New Yorkers and tourists are told to expect bumper-to-bumper traffic, numerous road closures and tight security.

According to the New York City DOT, the following days are under a "Gridlock Alert."

Tuesday, September 24

Wednesday, September 25

Thursday, September 26

Friday, September 27

Expected Street Closures In New York City All Week

99380829 Ron Chapple studios loading...

"The United Nations General Assembly is in session all week. If traveling in Midtown Manhattan, expect delays and use alternate routes when possible," the NYDP states.

Below are street closures surrounding this event, according to the NYPD.

1st Avenue (upper roadway) closed with managed access from 42nd Street to 49th Street. 1st Avenue tunnel (lower roadway) will remain open to passenger vehicles and MTA buses only.

42nd Street between the FDR and 2nd Avenue closed with managed access. (FDR 42nd Street exit ramp will open after 1900 hours for westbound traffic only.)

43rd Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

44th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

45th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

46th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR.

