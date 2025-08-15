Massive Traffic In New York Without This Once-In-A-Lifetime Move

A once-in-a-lifetime chance could finally end decades of gridlock in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

A new traffic study confirms what many Hudson Valley drivers already know.

Third Lane Needed On Route 17 In Sullivan, Orange Counties

A third lane is needed on Route 17 in both directions between Exits 103 in Monticello in Sullivan County, and Exit 131 in Woodbury in Orange County.

17-Forward-86, a coalition that represents Hudson Valley residents, shared results of a recent study on Route 17.

The study from Hudson Valley-based engineers says congestion isn’t going away and that a third lane is essential for both commuters and weekend travelers in Upstate New York.

Colliers Engineering and Design says a third lane should start at Exit 131 and ideally go all the way to Exit 103

Traffic Is Only Going To Get Worse

Experts believe traffic is only going to get worse over the next 30 years, due to new developments in the area and long-term population trends.

Already, weekday commuters deal with traffic headaches during the morning and evening rush hour, while weekend backups from people heading towards the Catskills and other western destinations even spill traffic onto local roads.

“The report does not contain any surprises and simply reiterates the findings of previous DOT studies — that there is a clear need for the highway enhancement project, as the current infrastructure does not have the capacity to handle the current traffic volume,” 17-Forward-86 Founding Member Daniel Ortega states.

17-Forward-86 say this is a “once-in-a-lifetime” chance to improve safety and support economic growth.

