Trader Joe’s Opening Closest New York Store to Mid-Hudson Valley

Are you ready! In just a matter of days, Trader Joe's will open its closest New York location to the Mid-Hudson Valley!

The wait is almost over! Trader Joe's is just about ready to open up its new location in northern Westchester County.

Rumors of Trader Joe's Opening New Location on Hudson Valley

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Rumors of Trader Joe's opening up a new location in the Hudson Valley began in March 2021. Months later, Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater confirmed the dream of opening up a Trader Joe's in Northern Westchester County was almost a reality.

Official: Trader Joe's Coming To Northern Westchester County

Then in April, it was made official. Breslin Realty confirmed a lease was signed and Trader Joe's is officially coming to Yorktown, New York.

"Breslin Realty is proud to finally announce that Trader Joe’s will be opening soon at the new Lowe’s shopping center in Yorktown, NY," Breslin Realty stated in a press release. "The newly built 12,500 square foot, freestanding Trader Joe’s store sits on Route 202 at the northwest intersection of Taconic State Parkway at Exit 17A."

Google Google loading...

Trader Joe's To Open Closest Location to Mid-Hudson Valley in Yorktown, New York

The brand-new Trader Joe's is set to open this July. On Thursday, Hudson Valley Post was sent a press release about Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace opening its biggest New York location in the Hudson Valley in the very near future!

Hidden towards the bottom of the press release was the opening date for the Yorktown Trader Joe's.

"Uncle Giuseppe’s opening is expected to follow the opening of Trader Joe’s, whose target opening date is July 21," the press release from Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater states.

Trader Joe's To Open in Yorktown in July

Trader Joe's Open New Store In Miami Area Getty Images loading...

Trader Joe’s signed a long-term lease for the Yorktown location, according to Breslin Realty. The Yorktown shopping center is anchored by Lowe’s Home Improvement. Additional retail in the shopping center also includes Starbucks, AAA and Slice Pizza.

"I remember when a couple of years ago we heard from the business community that this wasn’t a possibility," Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater said while confirming Trader Joe's is coming to Northern Westchester. "Here it is, and I think it’s more proof that Yorktown can attract these big national brands."

Trader Joe's is a neighborhood grocery store with amazing food and drink from around the globe and around the corner, according to the company.

Trader Joe's Open New Store In Miami Area Getty Images loading...

Trader Joe's has other Lower Hudson Valley locations in Hartsdale, Scarsdale and Larchmont. Other nearby locations from the Hudson Valley are Danbury, CT and Westwood, NJ.

