Toys & Collector Show Returns To Newburgh For 1st Time in Decade

A toys and collectors show is coming to Newburgh for the first time in over 10 years, with screenings of legendary movies.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Newburgh Toys And Collector Show is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8 at Showtime Cinemas, located on Route 300 in Newburgh, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

"Come to a gathering of toys, comics and more," a flyer for the event states. "From multiple categories of TV, movies & Pop culture from the 80s, 90s, to today!"

Newburgh resident Angelo Canallo, along with Kevin Walsh, Anthony Rivera and Jimmie Hatcher are putting on the event.

"Toys and pop culture have always been a getaway from life. And with a toy show, it’s fun to see collections from people from the ’70s or ’80s. You’ll see something you haven’t thought about in years and it’s like you stepped out of time capsule for a moment," Canallo told Hudson Valley Post. “I just wanted to bring a touch of whimsy back into Newburgh.”

Masks are required. The event will also feature pictures with Darth Vader and giveaways. Entry costs $5, but children under the age of 12 and anyone wearing a costume can get in free, according to the flyer for the event.

This will be the first toy and collector show in the Newburgh area in over 10 years, Canallo tells Hudson Valley Post. The event will also help out Showtime Cinemas which hasn't been allowed to reopen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosting the event at a movie theater makes this one very unique, Canallo reports.

"They are always at a firehouse or a school gym. We want to show older movies that are still fun like Masters of the Universe or old GI Joe Cartoons," Canallo said.

Homemade horror movies produced in the Hudson Valley and the 1989 Batman will also likely be screened. CLICK HERE for more information.