Tourist Killed Enjoying Upstate New York Beauty Around Holidays

A woman hiking in the Hudson Valley fell to death. We've learned a lot more information.

On Thursday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released more information in its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review regarding a woman who fell to her death while taking a selfie with her husband.

New York State Police respond to reports of an injured hiker at Minnewaska State Park in the Town of Rochester

"I'm sorry I didn't manage to get to you in time," her husband wrote on Facebook after the fatal fall.

Wilderness Recovery: Town of Rochester, Ulster County

The woman's vitals crashed while the officials were moving her to the extraction point. State Parks staff began CPR.

"At 3:10 p.m., the victim was successfully hoisted by Ranger Cowart and Pilots Bernardini and Leeder. She was transferred to an ambulance that took her to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased," the DEC stated in a press release.

"My heart is broken into pieces and I don't know how to piece them back together. I've been crying non-stop for the last 12 hours and been really distraught by myself now. You're my wife, best friend and soul mate," Rauf said wrote on Facebook. "She fell roughly 100 feet and did not survive. The medical staff tried to resuscitate her for nearly 3 hours but it was unsuccessful."

Officials continue to say the investigation indicates she lost her footing and fell while trying to take pictures at the edge of the cliff.

"Hikers should wear proper footwear for the current hiking conditions and pay attention to the inherent dangers of the outdoors," the DEC added in a press release.

