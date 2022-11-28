The New York man whose been accused of killing 10 people and wounding another 3 in the act of domestic terrorism has pleaded guilty to charges in court.

Get our free mobile app

The shooter in the racist-fueled attack on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo's Kingston neighborhood, has admitted to his role in the shooting in New York State Supreme Court Monday, November 28, 2022.

The shooter, whose name we have chosen not to publicize, had been charged with 25 felony crimes in State court. Federal authorities have also charged him with 26 crimes that could carry the death penalty.

The shooter pleaded to the following crimes:

One (1) count of Domestic Act of Terrorism Motivated by Hate in the first degree,

Ten (10) counts of Murder in the first degree,

Three (3) counts of Attempted Murder in the first degree,

and One (1) count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree.

Because he pleaded guilty, there will not be a trial in New York State. Since New York State does not have the death penalty, the defendant is subject to the highest penalty that New York can give and that is life in prison without the possibility of parole. New York state has not had the death penalty since 2007 when it was ruled unconstitutional by the New York State Court of Appeals.

Many legal experts suspect that the shooter pleaded guilty in an attempt to avoid the death penalty in the pending federal trial that has not yet been scheduled.

The shooter is scheduled to be officially sentenced to life in prison without parole on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

These 5 Counties Have The Highest Property Crime Rate In New York

Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children