Top Trump Official Quits Job To Help Upstate New Yorkers

Former Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is making a run for the New York State Assembly.

Molinaro is stepping back from his role in the Trump administration, where he currently serves as the top official with the FTA, to run for New York's 102nd District.

Leah Herman Leah Herman loading...

"After an incredible, record-breaking year in the Trump Administration, I'm coming home," Molinaro said in a statement. "Serving in the Trump Administration was a distinct honor and a privilege. I helped the President and Secretary Duffy make our transportation systems safer, more resilient, and prepared to meet the challenges of the future."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

This week, he officially announced his campaign for the New York State Assembly to represent the 102nd District and fill the seat being vacated by Chris Tague.

assembly.state.ny.us assembly.state.ny.us loading...

He says his move isn't a "step back," rather a "comeback" to help Upstate New Yorkers deal with "reckless" policies from New York Democrats and help offset rising costs.

"While I was working to move America forward, I was watching what was happening in New York. Progressive special interests and incompetent far-left politicians now have a stranglehold on our state - making it more expensive and less safe," Molinao added. "That's why I'm getting back in the fight - to fill the void of sensible leadership, help like-minded public servants, and give ordinary New Yorkers a voice in Albany on day one."

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Tague is involved in the race for the 51st Senate District. Tague believes "no one better suited to represent this district" with the same passions as Molinaro.

Molinaro adds his past experiences makes him a perfect person for the job.

"I know how state government works," Molinaro said. "I know how to build coalitions. And I know how to deliver results. I'm ready to get to work.

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

New York Officials 'Take Drastic Action 'To Force' Trump Family 'To Comply'