Top Rated Poughkeepsie Restaurant Opens Another HV Location

One of Poughkeepsie's highest-rated restaurants has expanded to the Catskills.

At a time when a lot of local restaurants are sadly closing their doors, one venture is thriving and we should be proud of that.

Savona's Trattoria & Bar

Savona’s Trattoria & Bar is a popular restaurant here in the Hudson Valley region of New York. Even celebrities know about how great it is there. Laura Dern, the actress who starred in Jurassic Park, Star Wars VII, and Blue Velvet was spotted dining at the Poughkeepsie location in April.



Savona's has several locations already here in the Hudson Valley. Savona's isn't just in Poughkeepsie. They have restaurants in Kingston, Fishkill and Red Hook as well.

The Savona's family just got a little bit bigger last month. The announcement came on August, 19 and local residents are thrilled that they now have one more place to enjoy delicious Italian cuisine.

They recently opened up a new spot in Hudson, New York and it looks absolutely stunning.

"We are so excited to be on Warren street! The Hudson community

has been so lovely and supportive. We look forward to serving them for many many years to come." - Savona 's Family & Staff

You might get to enjoy the patio for a little longer this summer and in the fall months. The new spot is located at 136 Warren Street in downtown Hudson, New York.

