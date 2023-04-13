Top 7 Smallest Places With The Highest Violent Crime In New York State
When it comes to New York State, the big cities often get a bad rap for being violent and crime-ridden. While that is somewhat true, there are some smaller places with high crime rates.
Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent and property crimes.
New York State and the FBI use seven Index crime categories as indicators of overall crime trends: murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, which are classified as violent crimes; and the property crimes of burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft. The FBI created these categories to allow for uniform crime reporting across all 50 states.
The counties listed below have a population of less than 100,000. I've also included the "biggest" city or town in each of the counties.
These Are The Smallest Counties With The Highest Violent Crime Rates In New York State:
7. Cayuga County / Auburn
Population: 77,627
Crime Rate: 203.5
6. Wayne County / Newark
Population: 91,230
Crime Rate: 203.9
5. Herkimer County / German Flatts
Population: 62,186
Crime Rate: 213.9
4. Hamilton County / Long Lake
Population: 4,409
Crime Rate: 226.8
3. Genesee County / Batavia
Population: 58,063
Crime Rate: 267
2. Fulton County / Gloversville
Population: 53,808
Crime Rate: 273.2
1. Greene County / Catskill
Population: 58,063
Crime Rate: 267
Population: 48,211
Crime Rate: 427.3
