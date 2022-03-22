Kingston, NY’s Tiny Houses Making a Big Impact

We've always heard alot about tiny homes and have watched shows about them on TV. If we're lucky, we could have passed by them or even stayed in one in AirBnb overnight.

Here in the Hudson Valley, an Ulster County town is making a difference in an unimaginable way. More than ever, people are coming together to help out one another and it's heartwarming to see.

Where will there be tiny homes?

Canva Canva loading...

In Kingston, tiny homes will bring a new meaning to how some people live. These homes will help those in need.

Four tiny homes will be placed on the lots of Cedar and Franklin Street in Kingston, New York. These homes will be built through a partnership with the Family of Woodstock.

Who can live in these new, tiny homes in Kingston, NY?

Canva Canva loading...

Residents and families who are homeless or left with nowhere to live will be candidates for this dwelling. The idea behind this entails allowing those in need to save up in order for when they leave their tiny home.

Those who qualify to reside in these tiny homes will be able to do so for up to two years. They will then pay $900 a month in rent. This will help to get them on track for when they leave their tiny house.

What will the Kingston tiny homes look like?

Canva Canva loading...

The tiny homes will be about 400 square feet and also include two bedrooms, a living space, a kitchen, and an outdoor area. Sounds ideal to me!

When will the tiny homes be built?

Canva Canva loading...

Construction for these tiny homes in Kingston will start as early as late spring or the beginning of Summer with hopes of completing the project by late Summer.

Family of Woodstock

166 Albany Avenue, P.O. Box 3516

Kingston, NY 12402

Since the 1970s, this organization has helped the community and surrounding areas in many ways. They have assisted local residents with housing, food pantries, domestic violence, hotlines, counseling, and more.

Family of Woodstock is free of charge and confidential. They want to help those in need to improve the quality of life for everyone. Family of Woodstock encourages the community to also find their own solutions to challenges with support.

Find out more about this organization here.

Have you ever stayed in a tiny home? Would you live in one? Share with us below.

Snuggle Up at These Hudson Valley Tiny Home AirBnB's Escape the hustle and bustle of city life and check out one of these comfy, cozy tiny home AirBnB rentals all located in the beautiful Hudson Valley.