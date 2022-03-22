PD: Drugged New York Man Injures Mom, Kids Near Longtime HV Grocery Store

A Hudson Valley man is under arrest following a serious rollover accident that injured a local mother and her two children. Police say the man was driving while impaired.

On Friday, March 18, 2022, at 4:45 p.m., City of Newburgh Police Officer Robert Ambrosetti came upon a serious rollover motor vehicle accident in the area of 16 Mill Street. Geraci Market, a longtime Newburgh grocery store, is located at 16 Mill Street.

Google Google loading...

P.O. Ambrosetti immediately called for paramedics and began an assessment of the three occupants of the overturned vehicle near 16 Mill Street.

Officers found a woman and her two children hurt from what police describe as a serious rollover motor vehicle accident.

On the Car Crash Traffic Accident Scene: Rescue Team of Firefighters Pull Female Victim out of Rollover Vehicle, They Use Stretchers Carefully, Hand Her Over to Paramedics who Perform First Aid Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

"Thankfully, all three occupants were only complaining of minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital by ambulance for evaluation," the City of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release.

An impaired man in another vehicle is to blame, according to police.

The driver of the second vehicle was found to have run the stop sign at Mill St. and Ann St., striking the victim’s vehicle and causing it to overturn, police say.

Google Google loading...

"Additionally, the driver was put through field sobriety tests and failed them," the City of Newburgh Police Department said.

The driver was detained for suspicion of driving while impaired and found to also be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine, according to police.

attachment-Screenshot Capture - 2022-03-22 - 06-31-03 loading...

The man was identified as a 38-year-old man from New Paltz. He was ultimately charged with DWAI drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree.

The man was booked and released pending a future court date.

7 Of the Most Unsafe Streets in Newburgh, New York There are the 7 Most unsafe streets in Newburgh according to Crime Grade.

10 Best Pizza Places in Newburgh, New York According to Yelp Here are the pizza places in Newburgh, New York that were ranked the most and highest on Yelp.