New York Plan Could End All Private Health Insurance

New York could be heading toward a major healthcare overhaul, and it could impact nearly everyone.

A new proposal in New York could completely change how you get health insurance—and it’s already sparking strong reactions.

New York Could Replace Private Insurance With One State Plan

monkeybusinessimages monkeybusinessimages loading...

It’s called the New York Health Act, and if passed, it would replace private health insurance with one state-run system covering every resident.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The New York Health Act (S3425/A1466) is proposed legislation to establish a single-payer, universal health coverage system for all New York residents.

The state-funded plan would replace private insurance, covering primary, dental, vision, and long-term care without deductibles, copays, or premiums

Under the plan, all New Yorkers would be automatically covered, regardless of income, job status, or immigration status.

"This legislation establishes that every New York resident, and individuals employed full time in New York but living out-of-state, would be eligible to enroll, regardless of age, income, wealth, employment, or other status," the bill states.

This includes doctor visits, hospital care, prescriptions, dental, vision, and even long-term care.

No Premiums, No Deductibles, No Copays

utah778 utah778 loading...

If passed, New Yorkers wouldn't have to pay premiums, deductibles or copays.

"Coverage would be publicly funded," the bill states. "There would be no network restrictions, deductibles, or co-pays."

Supporters, including groups like the Campaign for New York Health, say this would finally guarantee healthcare as a right, not something tied to your job or your bank account.

Instead of monthly insurance bills, the system would be funded through taxes based on income. Businesses would also take on a large share of the cost.

Eliminating Health Care Premiums for Low-Income New Yorkers Artsanova loading...

Critics warn the plan could require major tax increases and raise serious questions about how the system would be funded long-term.

Others worry about the impact on jobs tied to the private insurance industry.

Right now, the bill has been introduced in the New York State Legislature and sent to committee, meaning it’s still far from becoming law.

29 New York Hospitals Receive Lowest Score Possible The rankings are based on many factors including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience as well as timely and effective care.

20 New York Hospitals Receive D or F Grade For Patient Safety Here are the spring 2025 hospital grades, according to The Leapfrog Group