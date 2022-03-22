Bow-Wow-Wow! Local Animal Rescue Expands with Daycare, Boarding & Grooming

If you've been looking for a new spot to pamper your pup, give your cat a cute cut, board your little bow-wow, or set your fur-baby up with some fur-ever friends at daycare, look no more.

The great people behind CARE of DC, aka, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, have expanded beyond their animal rescue/adoption services and thrift shop, and officially opened the doors to their new endeavor, Mutts Mansion.

CARE of DC/Mutts Mansion CARE of DC/Mutts Mansion loading...

Mutts Mansion: Daycare, Boarding, Grooming Services

Mutts Mansion, located at 1031 Rt. 376 in Wappingers Falls (previously the Small World Daycare) is now open for grooming, daycare, and boarding. They have shared that their amazing groomer has over 12 years of experience, and they aren't just limited to dog grooming, they invite you to bring your dog OR cat to their salon!

You can find more info about their full list of pampering and grooming services here, but 'make rovers,' teeth cleaning, nail trimming, cuts, and styling (including blow-dry and brush out) are just a few of the ways they can care for and pamper your pet.

CARE of DC/Mutts Mansion CARE of DC/Mutts Mansion loading...

In speaking with Karen LeCain, who runs CARE of DC and Mutts Mansion, she shared the following about the new services: 'our goal is to stay low cost so everyone can afford their pets.'

Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County

CARE of DC is a No-Kill, nonprofit organization in Wappingers with the goal of saving as many animals from euthanasia as possible. They take their animals from high kill shelters and work to rehabilitate them and find forever homes. I personally adopted two cats from them back in May of 2019, and some of the other staff here in our building have adopted from them more recently as well. When you have the most adorable animals, and especially ones with the cutest themed names, can you resist?



I mean, look at these cuties they rescued last year and helped to find forever homes...

Meet Some of the Adorable Fuzzy Faces at CARE of DC Now that their Wappingers Falls shelter will finally be open for pre-approved adopters, let's introduce you to some of the animals you may consider to join your family.