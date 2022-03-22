COVID Closes Longtime Restaurant, Bakery After Over 20 Years

A popular eatery in the Hudson Valley disappointed residents by closing its doors for good. COVID and inflation are to blame.

Last week, the Kitchenette in Ulster County shocked customers by announcing the longtime Hudson Valley eatery was closing after over 20 years in business.

"High Falls Kitchenette will be serving its last meal this coming Sunday, March 20th," Kitchenette wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

On Sunday, the High Falls Kitchenette officially served its last customer.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

"Thank you (from) the bottom of our hearts for all the wonderful times and friends we have made. Thank you for supporting us through these crazy times, unfortunately, it became too much for us to weather. We will miss seeing and chatting with everyone," the Kitchenette wrote on its final day in business.

The COVID pandemic and inflation are to blame for the closure.

"I have had a great run for 41 years but the last 2 years have proved to be a challenge that has proven to be more than we can't overcome," the owner wrote on Facebook. "With the cost of goods and lack of staff and (rising) costs of services, (the) Kitchenette can longer survive."

Google Google loading...

The owner, Ann, purchased the Kitchenette about 8 years ago after spending many years working in the restaurant industry.

The Kitchenette was celebrating its 21st year in business.

Google Google loading...

"At Kitchenette we are happy to be celebrating our 21st year! Comfort Food at its Best is our mantra. We strive to offer a customer-friendly atmosphere serving home-cooked meals using only the purest and freshest ingredients," the business writes in the About section on Facebook."

Top 9 Secret Menu Items You Can Order at Hudson Valley Restaurants Did you know that many Hudson Valley restaurants have a "secret menu?" The next time you're at the drive-thru, you may want to order one of these little-known selections that may possibly be tastier than anything on the real menu.

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed While many of your favorite Hudson Valley fast-food restaurants have remained in the same spot for decades, their buildings are almost unrecognizable from what they used to look like.