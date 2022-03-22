Hudson Valley Schools Close Over 3 Days of Shooting Threats

School officials closed multiple schools in the Hudson Valley after a threat referenced school shootings would occur at the schools for three straight days.

On Sunday, March 20, the Poughkeepsie City School District officials reported a social media threat of a school shooting aimed at the Poughkeepsie Middle School and Poughkeepsie High School to the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

The threat forced school officials to close down both schools.

Poughkeepsie High School and Poughkeepsie Middle School were moved to full remote instruction as the result of a social media threat against both schools. A one-hour delay was also announced to allow staff to prepare.

"The threat referenced that on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday there will be a shooting at the middle and high school. While it appears that the social media threat is likely a prank, all incidents of threats are taken very seriously," the City of Poughkeepsie School District stated in a press release.

Parents are encouraged to check their child's social media accounts and share any concerning material with law enforcement, school officials add.

“The Poughkeepsie City School District has and continues to do many things to strengthen the safety posture of our schools and create a learning environment that is conducive to education (see list on Page 3). We have increased personnel, technology and programs and looking to invest $3 million into additional safety upgrades, but there are things outside of the district’s control that require parent and community involvement and action if we are to maintain our schools as safe havens for learning and instruction.” Superintendent Dr. Eric Jay Rosser said.

The incident is currently being investigated by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. More information has yet to be released.

Police ask that guardians and parents monitor social media activity as well as internet use by their children.

"Early awareness, identification and action of questionable activities by children may help prevent further undesirable behavior," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated.

Last month a threat made on social media closed Poughkeepsie Middle School and Poughkeepsie High School for two days.

A 12-year-old boy was later charged with making a terroristic threat.

