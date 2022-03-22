Any little bit will be greatly appreciated.

It's safe to say it's been a tough time for everyone, but the Hudson Valley always manages to provide great programs and assistance for those in need. However, it can be scary when some of those services start to run short and need their own help.

I was recently looking at the East Fishkill Library Page and noticed that they were asking for some help. The picture above was taken and it shows how their food pantry shelves are completely empty. Ugh.

How can you help?

In the post, they mention that if you can donate anything ,they would greatly appreciate it. It also mentions that they accept people food, pet food, hygiene items and baby supplies. Nothing is too small and even if it is only one item that you can donate, they would so appreciate the help.

I have to admit it was pretty scary to see the bare shelves knowing that people do rely on that service. Now more than ever it is so important that we all come together and try to help out. Maybe you can share this amongst your friends and family and get the word out in the area. Here's to helping one another out and doing something nice for the community.

