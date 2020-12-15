Timeline For Snow in Hudson Valley, Over 1 Foot Predicted

The Hudson Valley is gearing up for what could be a whiteout snowstorm. Parts of the region could see around 18 inches of snow.

Hudson Valley Weather believes Putman, Rockland, Westchester and the southern parts of Orange County will see 8 to 16 inches of snow while Ulster, Dutchess, Sullivan, Columbia, Greene and the northern parts of Orange County will likely be hit with 6 to 14 inches of snow.

The storm is expected to begin from southwest to northeast between 4 p.m. to 10 p.m on Wednesday and fall heaviest between midnight and 9 a.m. Thursday. The storm should taper off between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Hudson Valley Weather warns the storm could bring near whiteout conditions with snow falling 1 to 3 inches per hour during the peak of the storm. Wind gusts of over 25 MPH will likely cause drifting snow.



The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of the Hudson Valley. The National Weather currently forecasts 10 to 16 inches in Orange County, 11 to 17 inches in Putnam County, 8 to 12 inches in Dutchess County and 7 to 11 inches in Ulster County.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel conditions may deteriorate quickly after the snow begins with temperatures below freezing throughout the event. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes," the National Weather Service wrote.

The Weather Channel believes the Hudson Valley will see over a foot of snow on Wednesday and then 1 to 3 more inches of snow on Thursday.