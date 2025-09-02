What In The World Was A Time Traveler Doing At New York McDonald’s?

A New Yorker says he met a “time traveler” at McDonald’s, claiming the man dated Marilyn Monroe, Britney Spears, and fought in WW2.

An Upstate New Yorker has a story to tell for a lifetime. Meeting a "time traveler" at McDonald's.

Was There A Time Traveler At McDonald's?

A person posted to Reddit about meeting a "time traveler" at a Syracuse, New York McDonald's.

According to the post, the time traveller was an "interesting dude" who was a white man about 5'9", weighing 250 pounds with white hair and a "time traveler type outfit."

Man In Syracuse Dated Marilyn Monroe & Britney Spears

The meeting with the alleged time traveler happened at the McDonald's located at the Shop City Shopping Center in Syracuse, New York.

"This man went on and on about how he dated Marilyn Monroe in the 1920s, how he dated Britney Spears, he fought in WW2, so many different things. He even had pictures, cool notes in his notebook and really knew how to make his wording keep you engaged," the post ads.

Others Report The Same Story

The Redditor posted, wondering if others have run into this alleged time traveler.

"The reason Im bringing this up is because about a week ago my mom told me how on Facebook one of her friends made a post about running into the same Time Traveller, he told the same stories and everything."

One person commenting joked about meeting the same person "two weeks from now," calling him a "good dude."

