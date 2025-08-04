This Is Why It’s Felt Extra “Sticky” Across New York State

If New York has felt disgustingly humid lately, you're not imagining it. A weather expert breaks down why, and what's coming next.

Has the air felt sticky in the Hudson Valley? One weather expert tells us yes, and why it's "felt sticky."

Weather Outlook For Hudson Valley: August 4-10

Hudson Valley weather guru Ben Noll warns that this week in the Hudson Valley, the recent "sticky weather will be exchanged for smoky weather."

The New York State DEC issued an Air Quality Alert for most of New York State, including all of the Hudson Valley, on Monday due to wildfire smoke coming from Canada.

Below are the highs and lows for the Hudson Valley for the upcoming week.

Why It's Felt So "Sticky" In New York State

Noll recently started working for The Washington Post. In a recent article, he explains why it's felt so sticky in the Hudson Valley.

According to Noll, a high-pressure system often called the "Bermuda High," which typically sits over the central Atlantic, has been farther west than usual this summer."

Because of that, many states experienced "record humidity levels" last month, Noll notes.

The Bermuda High shifted west, sending more hot, humid air from the tropics into New York.

Making things feel even more sticky is the fact that ocean temps are warmer than normal, which means that the air is carrying even more heat and moisture than usual.

