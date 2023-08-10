A famous pizza reviewer says a popular Upstate New York restaurant's pizza was so bad it broke his spirit, saying it must be "taken off the menu."

Dave Portnoy is an internet sensation. He's the founder of the sports and pop culture website Barstool Sports.

One Bite Reviews/YouTube One Bite Reviews/YouTube loading...

Portnoy's now-famous "One Bite Reviews" started in Boston during a debate with a coworker. He agreed if you could only eat one food for the rest of your life pizza would be the best choice. He then started reviewing pizza, which became quite popular including his catchphrase "one bite. everyone knows the rules."

While the debate started in Boston Portnoy now lives in New York. So he has reviewed countless pies from the Empire State.

Pizzeria Posto in Rhinebeck

Pizzeria Posto Eastdale Village Town Center Facebook loading...

In November 2021, Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

His review for this pizza was much better than the pizza he just reviewed about 70 miles north, (see more about the "disgusting" pizza that broke his "spirit" below)

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Tours Capital Region Pizzerias

This 'Disgusting' Upstate New York Pizza Will Break Your 'Spirit'

The saying goes bad publicity is really good publicity. So, I'll be honest, I think many are gonna flock to this place to see how bad the pizza really is.

Despite his experience with 151’s pizza, Portnoy gave an overall positive review of the bar and restaurant.

See the entire hilarious review below:

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing