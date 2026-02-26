14 School Districts In New York State Just Hit Perfection

Just two percent of schools across New York State earned perfect marks. See if your local school made the cut.

Recently, the New York State Education Department released updated data regarding graduation rates for school districts across New York State.

These New York School Districts Have 100% Graduation Rates

michaeljung michaeljung loading...

Hudson Valley Post reviewed the information and learned 14 schools districts reported 100 percent graduation rates.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

These 14 New York School Districts Have 100% Graduation Rates

A 100% graduation rate is impressive at first glance. It typically means there’s a heavy emphasis on keeping every student on track to finish. That can reflect strong support systems, smaller student populations, or aggressive credit-recovery programs designed to make sure no one falls behind.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

But, some education experts view perfect graduation rates with caution, since they can also raise questions about academic standards, grading policies, or how districts handle accountability metrics.

New York School Districts With The Lowest Graduation Rates

On the other end of the spectrum, these are the school districts in New York with the worst graduation rates.

The New York School Districts With The Worst Graduation Rates

New York School Districts With the Lowest/Highest Poverty Rates

Hudson Valley Post recently also highlighted the school districts in New York State with the lowest poverty rates as well as the highest poverty rates.

15 New York School Districts With the Lowest Poverty Rates

15 New York School Districts With the Highest Poverty Rates

15 New York School Districts With the Highest Poverty Rates