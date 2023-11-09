These New York Hospitals Received An ‘F’ Grade For Patient Safety
An independent national nonprofit just handed out an "F" grade to these hospitals in New York State.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit driving a movement for patient safety, just released its fall 2023 Hospital Safety Grades.
Hospital In Upstate New York, New York City Earn "F" Grade
Two hospitals across New York State received an F-grade
A number of hospitals in New York State did earn an "A." We have the full list below. But first, here's how the grades are decided.
How Leapfrog Decides Grades
Leapfrog assigns a letter grade, an A for the best and an F for the worst, to nearly 3,000 general hospitals across the United States on how well they prevent medical errors, accidents and infections.
"The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. It is fully transparent and free to the public, and grades are updated biannually in the fall and in the spring," Leapfrog states.
New York State Hospitals With "A" Grades
The good news, 16 hospitals across New York State received A grades.
Below are New York State hospitals with an A grade.