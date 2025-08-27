These High Schools In New York Among Best In America

A number of New York high schools made the U.S. News & World Report’s list of the nation’s top 100. Did your school make the cut?

With the new school year fast approaching (schools across New York State return after Labor Day), U.S. News & World Report ranked the top public high schools across the nation.

U.S. News researched over 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Below are the high schools in New York State that are among the top 100 in the nation.

Canva Canva loading...

Queens High School for the Sciences at York College (Jamaica, NY)

#1 in New York

#25 National

High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY (New York City)

#2 in New York Rankings

#26 National

Stuyvesant High School (New York City)

#3 in New York

#33 National

Staten Island Technical High School (Staten Island, NY)

#4 in New York

#47 National

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Bronx High School of Science (Bronx, NY)

#5 in New York

#50 National

High School of American Studies at Lehman College (Bronx, NY)

#6 in New York

#61 National

Brooklyn Latin School (Brooklyn, NY)

#7 in New York

#67 National

Brooklyn Technical High School (Brooklyn, NY)

#8 in New York

#71 National

Best School In The Hudson Valley

Canva Canva loading...

No high school in the Hudson Valley cracked the top 100.

Edgemont Junior-Senior High School just missed the list. The Scarsdale, New York (Westchester County) high school ranked 10th in New York State and 115th overall.

Massive New Rules Are Changing Schools Across New York

Massive New Rules Are Changing Schools Across New York

5 New York School Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Avoid the Stress, Start Your Back-to-School Shopping NOW