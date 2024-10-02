These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In New York State

A brand-new list reveals the most popular baby names in New York State.

The top boy's name has been the most popular name since 2016 while the girl's name that tops the girl's list has been number 1 since 2016.

Top Names For Girls In New York State

Below are the 10 most popular girls names.

Emma has been the most popular girl's name since 2017, according to the New York City Health Department.

In 2022, 388 Emmas were born in New York City, according to New York City birth certificate records.

Top Names For Boys In New York State

Here are the 10 most popular boy names

There were 739 Liams born in New York City last year, according to the New York City Health Department.

Liam has been the top name for boys since 2016.

"What makes our city special are the New Yorkers – big and small – who call the five boroughs home,” Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a press release. “So welcome Emma, Liam, Mia, Noah and all the other newborns to New York. Our city and world are better for your presence in the new year and beyond.”

