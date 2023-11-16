These Are The ‘Most Miserable’ Places To Live In New York State

It appears many Hudson Valley residents and others from across the state are "miserable."

A new list is trending across the Empire State regarding the 10 "most miserable" cities to live in New York State.

Hudson Valley residents might be shocked to learn the region dominates this list. See the full list below.

New York's Most Miserable Cities According to Road Snacks, these are New York's 10 most miserable cities because apparently everything is going wrong there.

As for what determines how miserable a city is, Road Snacks compared 169 cities using Census data and other scientific stuff from other "legitimate" sources. They looked into divorce rates, commute times, cost of living, and other statistics to whip up this "fun" new list.

In the end, these 10 cities were deemed to be the gloomiest in New York State. Gallery Credit: Megan

Hudson Valley Dominates List Of Most Miserable Places In New York State

RoadSnacks reports these are the 10 "most miserable" places to live in New York State,

Hempstead

Haverstraw

Albion

West Haverstraw

Monticello

Newburgh

Freeport

Woodbury

Valley Stream

Middletown

Orange County, Rockland County, Sullivan County Home To "Miserable" Cities.

Half, 50 percent, are located in the Hudson Valley. Orange and Rockland counties are both home to two miserable cities while Sullivan County can claim now.

How List Was Formed

RoadSnacks determined miserable cities by looking into 169 hometowns in New York with 5,000 or more residents.

The website used factors like salary, commute time, poverty rate, cost of living, unemployment rates, commute times and more to craft the list.

Roadsnacks hopes to "provide insights your real estate agent would neglect to mention."

