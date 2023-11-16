These Are The ‘Most Miserable’ Places To Live In New York State
It appears many Hudson Valley residents and others from across the state are "miserable."
A new list is trending across the Empire State regarding the 10 "most miserable" cities to live in New York State.
Hudson Valley residents might be shocked to learn the region dominates this list. See the full list below.
New York's Most Miserable Cities
Hudson Valley Dominates List Of Most Miserable Places In New York State
RoadSnacks reports these are the 10 "most miserable" places to live in New York State,
Hempstead
Haverstraw
Albion
West Haverstraw
Monticello
Newburgh
Freeport
Woodbury
Valley Stream
Middletown
Orange County, Rockland County, Sullivan County Home To "Miserable" Cities.
Half, 50 percent, are located in the Hudson Valley. Orange and Rockland counties are both home to two miserable cities while Sullivan County can claim now.
How List Was Formed
RoadSnacks determined miserable cities by looking into 169 hometowns in New York with 5,000 or more residents.
The website used factors like salary, commute time, poverty rate, cost of living, unemployment rates, commute times and more to craft the list.
Roadsnacks hopes to "provide insights your real estate agent would neglect to mention."
