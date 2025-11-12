The Powerful Reason Why New York Is Glowing Green
Many New York State residents might be puzzled to see bridges and landmarks lit up in green. Here’s the emotional reason behind the sudden change.
No, it's not to celebrate the Jets' two-game winning streak (a near-miracle, LOL) or an early start to the holiday season.
Why Are Landmarks Lit Green In New York State?
During my drive to work this morning, I noticed the Mid-Hudson Bridge was lit green. When I arrived at work, a press release from Gov. Kathy Hochul soon gave me the answer.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
For Veterans Day, Gov. Hochul issued a proclamation declaring November 11 as Veterans Day and recognizing November as Veterans Month across New York State.
She further directed that 17 state landmarks be illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light, which began in New York State and has spread nationwide to recognize veterans and service members from all eras of military service.
Incoming: Thousands Fleeing Florida, California, Texas For New York
State
“New York State landmarks will illuminate green in honor of the service and sacrifice of our veterans and service members,” Hochul said. “Every day, we are grateful for those who have made tremendous sacrifices for our country and our state and we remain committed to supporting all those who have served.”
Below are 17 landmarks that are illuminated in green to honor New York’s veterans and service members:
- 1WTC
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- Lake Placid Olympic Center
- Moynihan Train Hall
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Niagara Falls
- Roosevelt Island Lighthouse
- State Education Building
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
Keep Reading:
The Powerful Reason Why New York Is Glowing Green
New York Veterans Day Parade Photos
Gallery Credit: Clay Moden
Facts To Know About Veterans Day
Facts To Know About Veterans Day
Gallery Credit: DreDay