The Powerful Reason Why New York Is Glowing Green

Many New York State residents might be puzzled to see bridges and landmarks lit up in green. Here’s the emotional reason behind the sudden change.

No, it's not to celebrate the Jets' two-game winning streak (a near-miracle, LOL) or an early start to the holiday season.

Why Are Landmarks Lit Green In New York State?

During my drive to work this morning, I noticed the Mid-Hudson Bridge was lit green. When I arrived at work, a press release from Gov. Kathy Hochul soon gave me the answer.

For Veterans Day, Gov. Hochul issued a proclamation declaring November 11 as Veterans Day and recognizing November as Veterans Month across New York State.

She further directed that 17 state landmarks be illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light, which began in New York State and has spread nationwide to recognize veterans and service members from all eras of military service.

“New York State landmarks will illuminate green in honor of the service and sacrifice of our veterans and service members,” Hochul said. “Every day, we are grateful for those who have made tremendous sacrifices for our country and our state and we remain committed to supporting all those who have served.”

Below are 17 landmarks that are illuminated in green to honor New York’s veterans and service members:

1WTC

Albany International Airport Gateway

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Kosciuszko Bridge

Lake Placid Olympic Center

Moynihan Train Hall

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Niagara Falls

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

State Education Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

