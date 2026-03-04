Shock In Hudson Valley, New York As Iconic Burger Joint Is Closed

From bottomless brunches to local brews, this spot did it all. We have the details on why the owners made the tough call.

After 13 years, a beloved burger-and-bar was sold.

The Burger Barn In Westchester County, New York, Closes

Google Google loading...

Owners of Burger Barn in Somers announced that the eatery is permanently closed, effective Sunday, March 1.

The Burger Barn opened up in 2013. It was considered a family-friendly chain serving burgers crafted from quality ingredients.

The business also offered snacks, salads, beers from local businesses, plus a bottomless brunch

"It's been an amazing 13 years. 13 years meeting so many incredible customers, vendors, sports teams & families along the way & that is what made this decision so difficult," the owners wrote on Facebook.

Reason For Sudden Closure Revealed, New Eatery Will Take Over

Google Google loading...

The owners of The Burger Barn confirmed that the burger joint is closing because the building at 289 NY-100 in Somers, New York, was sold.

The Mill will take over the building. The new eatery is expected to open up in Mid-April.

The Burger Barn confirmed that all unused gift cards will be honored by The Mill.

The Mill is owned by Mitch Lanyi, who owns The Tortilla Project. The The Tortilla Project is a beloved taco eatery located in Baldwin Place.

"The torch will be passed onto Mitch Lanyi," The Burger Barn wrote in its closing announcement. "The Mill will honor any Burger Barn-issued gift cards."

