Shock In Hudson Valley, New York As Iconic Burger Joint Is Closed
From bottomless brunches to local brews, this spot did it all. We have the details on why the owners made the tough call.
After 13 years, a beloved burger-and-bar was sold.
The Burger Barn In Westchester County, New York, Closes
Owners of Burger Barn in Somers announced that the eatery is permanently closed, effective Sunday, March 1.
The Burger Barn opened up in 2013. It was considered a family-friendly chain serving burgers crafted from quality ingredients.
The business also offered snacks, salads, beers from local businesses, plus a bottomless brunch
"It's been an amazing 13 years. 13 years meeting so many incredible customers, vendors, sports teams & families along the way & that is what made this decision so difficult," the owners wrote on Facebook.
Reason For Sudden Closure Revealed, New Eatery Will Take Over
The owners of The Burger Barn confirmed that the burger joint is closing because the building at 289 NY-100 in Somers, New York, was sold.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
The Mill will take over the building. The new eatery is expected to open up in Mid-April.
The Burger Barn confirmed that all unused gift cards will be honored by The Mill.
The Mill is owned by Mitch Lanyi, who owns The Tortilla Project. The The Tortilla Project is a beloved taco eatery located in Baldwin Place.
"The torch will be passed onto Mitch Lanyi," The Burger Barn wrote in its closing announcement. "The Mill will honor any Burger Barn-issued gift cards."
14 Underrated Hudson Valley Eateries
14 Hudson Valley Restaurants That Don't Get Enough Attention
Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps
17 Eateries The Hudson Valley Has Lost In 2024
Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024
Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers
New York Businesses That Closed in 2026
New York Businesses That Closed in 2026
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams