Americans are living longer than ever before. We've learned the places in New York where residents are living the longest.

The life expectancy of a person living in the U.S. is hitting an all-time high.

U.S. Life Expectancy Hits All-Time High

Polina Strelkova Polina Strelkova loading...

According to a new report from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, the U.S. life expectancy increased to 79 years in 2024. That's up a half a year compared to 2023.

The death rate for the entire U.S. population decreased by almost 4 percent, the CDC announced on Thursday.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The CDC says drug overdose deaths declining in 2024 led to the overall increase in life expectancy.

Where In New York Do People Live The Longest

Comstock Comstock loading...

New York's life expectancy just increased to 79.5 years. We have the latest numbers on where New Yorkers are living the longest.

LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York

LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New York using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Gallery Credit: Stacker

CDC: Women Living Longer Than Men

Comstock Comstock loading...

TeoLazarev TeoLazarev loading...

The CDC's report also indicated that females continue to live longer than males, with female life expectancy increasing to 81.4 years in 2024 compared to 76.5 years for men.

Top 10 Leading Causes Of Death Mostly Unchanged

The 10 leading causes of death in 2024 were largely unchanged from 2023. Suicide replaced COVID-19 as the 10th leading cause of death.

Below is New York's leading causes of death, from the most recent report.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

These Are Now The 15 Best Places To Live In New York

LOOK: These are the highways in New York with the most fatalities.

LOOK: These are the highways in New York with the most fatalities. Stacker compiled a list of highways with the most fatal crashes in New York using the Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York