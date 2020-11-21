The Museum at Bethel Woods Updates Hours of Operation

Bethel Woods holds a special place in my heart. I have always gone to music festivals and concerts there. I enjoy being on the grounds and learning more about the history. This summer I decided to check out the Bindy Bazaar trail. This trail held the grounds of the marketplace during the "3 Days of Peace and Love" music festival. There were vendors who sold clothing, accessories and more. The Bindy Bazaar trail was also referred to as the “magic forest” where you could “find yourself”, super trippy, I love it. I met a man who told me about his experience in the Bindy Bazaar trail in 1969 and it was something I will keep with me always.

I walked through the beautiful, historic grounds and reached the “Peace Tree”. The idea of this tree is to bring a peaceful feeling to that person so it can radiate throughout their day, the community and the world. I ventured to the “Original Site of The Woodstock” sign highlighting the live music that took place for 3 days on that site in 1969. On stage performers such as CCR, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and more are mentioned. I took my mom for Mother’s Day to the Museum at Bethel Woods and it was absolutely incredible to learn about the history and 3 days of music changed the world. No matter what the season is, I find myself either on the grounds or at the museum at Bethel Woods.

As of November 2, 2020, Bethel Woods Museum updated their hours from Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 5 pm. Be sure to check out the museum, gift shop and soak up the good vibes of one of the coolest grounds here in New York State. STAY GROOVY :)

