Bring Eggbert Home (Kind Of)

Are you missing the Hudson Valley's favorite holiday character? Well, there's kind of a way you can bring him home.

Eggbert is a Hudson Valley icon. But unfortunately, Eggbert will not be returning to Devitt's Nursery and Supply this year. This is because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the increase of cases and the difficulty with social distancing we made the hard choice not to do it. We will have Christmas trees and wreaths and are hoping to be able to open the store for other Christmas items.

While Eggbert isn't returning to Devitt's Nursery and Supply, he'll still be making an appearance in the Hudson Valley. Now, Eggbert isn't truly returning to the Hudson Valley this year, just the Angry Eggbert IPA. For four years now, Newburgh Brewing Company has been putting out their Angry Eggbert IPA. And this year will be no different than the past.