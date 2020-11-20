Bring Eggbert Home (Kind Of)
Eggbert is a Hudson Valley icon. But unfortunately, Eggbert will not be returning to Devitt's Nursery and Supply this year. This is because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the increase of cases and the difficulty with social distancing we made the hard choice not to do it. We will have Christmas trees and wreaths and are hoping to be able to open the store for other Christmas items.
While Eggbert isn't returning to Devitt's Nursery and Supply, he'll still be making an appearance in the Hudson Valley. Now, Eggbert isn't truly returning to the Hudson Valley this year, just the Angry Eggbert IPA. For four years now, Newburgh Brewing Company has been putting out their Angry Eggbert IPA. And this year will be no different than the past.
ANGRY EGGBERT IPA now available to order!
(oh... and also these delightful Newburgh Brewing Christmas Tree...
If you're looking to get your hands on the Angry Eggbert IPA, you can order it for pickup or delivery from Newburgh Brewing Company. You can order it in 4-packs or by the case. You even have the option to add on an ornament. HOW FUN! Newburgh Brewing Company plans on delivering Monday, November 23 through Wednesday, November 25. This beer usually sells out pretty quickly, so it's probably a good idea to get an order in soon.
Happy holidays!