Escape the Hudson Valley by Staying in Hawaii for Free

People already are trying to escape the Hudson Valley, especially with the pandemic. So why not escape to Hawaii?

The Hudson Valley is great, don't get me wrong. But I'm sure there has been a time when you wish you could just escape. Between the cost of living and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our area, I think I need a break too. According to Travel and Leisure, you can escape the Hudson Valley and volunteer in Hawaii. The best part? You get a free hotel stay.

Travel and Leisure reports that Hawaii is encouraging travelers to volunteer when visiting. In exchange, you'll get a free night of hotel. The program is called Mālama Hawai‘i, which translates to Care for Hawaii. Some of the volunteer projects include tree planting, ocean reef preservation, making quilts for elders, or beach cleanup.

You won't be staying in a trashy motel either. Travel and Leisure reports that dozens of hotels are part of the program/ This includes the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa and the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. Alaska Airlines also pledged to plant a tree for every flight to the Hawaiian islands through the end of 3030.

If you're worried about quarantine orders from the State of Hawaii, don't worry. Travel and Leisure reports that if you are able to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test from a certified laboratory taken within 72 hours of arrival, you can skip the quarantine orders. Multiple airlines offer pre-flight testing. However, a second free COVID-19 is required upon arriving in Hawaii.

Helping the community and environment, plus staying in Hawaii for free? How can I sign up?!