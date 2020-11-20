Celebrating Five Years: Coheed & Cambria Rocked WRRV Sessions

Coheed and Cambria weren't the first band to perform at WRRV Sessions, but they were the first to pack the house at the popular live acoustic series at Newburgh Brewing Company. How has it been five years already?

In early 2015 we kicked off WRRV Sessions with performances from New Politics, IAMDYNAMITE, The Racer, Jason Gisser Band and others. In November the stars lined up and Coheed & Cambria were available on an off day from tour to visit the Taproom.

People were already lined up to get in when we arrived to set up around noon. We knew at that point we were going to be in for a fun day.

The band has stayed productive during the pandemic. Despite having to cancel a major tour, work has continued on their new album. In a May interview, frontman Claudio Sanchez stated that the album was around 3/4 of the way completed.

Special thanks to the awesome crew at Newburgh Brewing Company, Healey Brothers, Devitt's Nursery and Supply and Ballentine Communications for their continued support.