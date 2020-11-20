WEEKEND WEATHER: Mild Start, Cooler by Late Weekend

After a cold couple of days, the Hudson Valley will get a break as we approach the weekend. Expect milder days, but colder nights the next couple of days. Highs Friday will be milder, with highs near 60, under partly cloudy skies and light winds. Lows will be cold however, as temps should fall to around 30. Contrast this with last weekend, where the Hudson Valley saw a strong cold front blow through the area late Sunday, prompting severe thunderstorm and even tornado warnings.

Saturday should be mostly sunny and calm, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows will be chilly again, as the mercury will fall into the upper 20s overnight. Sunday will be cooler though, as highs will stay in the 40s, under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will move in later in the day, bringing the next chance for rain. Lows will stay in the 40s, as the chance for rain increases throughout the night.

Monday will start the short work week off with rainfall and highs in the 50s. So, the extended forecast for Thanksgiving? Meteorologists says there will be a chance for rain, and highs in the low 50s come Thursday. This could change between now and then, as the weather often does, though it looks like the temps will be a little above average for this time of year. It will certainly be warmer than it was in 2018.

If it's seemed a little warmer than usual so far this fall, that's indeed the long range forecast that the weather people predicted back in late summer. It's still a ways off, but forecasters says the slightly warmer than usual temps should persist through the remainder of the season.