These Are The Most Breathtaking Spots In New York State

From the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks, these 10 New York State spots are so breathtaking, you’ll want to drop everything and visit immediately.

Our friends at Word Atlas recently named the most breathtaking places in New York State.

"With more than 70,000 miles of rivers and streams, 7,500 lakes and ponds, and three major mountain ranges, New York State is bursting with natural beauty," World Atlas states.

Below are the places in New York that made the list and the reasons why Hudson Valley Post thinks each hometown was honored. Spoiler Alert: A few locations in the Hudson Valley make the list.

The 10 Most Breathtaking Places In New York State

New Paltz

Historic stone homes and the preserved Huguenot Street district make New Paltz a window into 1700s life. Outdoor adventures await on the Hudson Valley Rail Trail, connecting towns to scenic countryside.

Cold Spring

Cobblestone streets and Hudson River views make Cold Spring an iconic riverside town. Nature lovers can explore the Hudson Highlands trails, then shop local boutiques and enjoy small-town charm.

Lake George

Lake George captivates with crystal-clear waters and endless lakeside activities, from boat cruises to paddleboarding. The surrounding Adirondack scenery pairs perfectly with dining and relaxation along the shore.

Lake Placid

Lake Placid impresses with 46 surrounding Adirondack peaks and endless hiking trails.

Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs combines art, culture, and nature, anchored by Saratoga Spa State Park.

Saranac Lake

Nestled in the Adirondacks, Saranac Lake dazzles with mountain hikes and 360-degree views from peaks like Ampersand and Azure.

Skaneateles

Skaneateles shines along the northern shores of its namesake lake, offering peaceful waterfront views and a picturesque downtown.

Ticonderoga

Rolling hills, museums, and a local golf course round out its scenic and educational appeal.

Penn Yan

Penn Yan sits at the tip of Keuka Lake, surrounded by Finger Lakes vineyards and scenic waterfronts.

Geneva

Geneva charms with lakefront views and a flourishing wine scene along Seneca Lake and breathtaking scenery.

"With so much to explore in New York, it can certainly be a challenge narrowing down your options. These 10 towns offer a small preview of the state’s incredible variety, featuring a range of itineraries, including lake-centered adventures, winery tours, and historic landmarks," World Atlas ads.

