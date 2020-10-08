The Last Day to Register to Vote in New York is Friday

Friday, October 9, 2020, is the last day you are able to register to vote in New York State for the upcoming November elections.

According to the New York State Board of Elections, the last day to register to vote in New York State is Friday, October 9, 2020. There are multiple ways to register: online, in-person, or mail-in applications.

Online

You can register to vote online via the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) if you already have a valid New York State driver's license.

In-Person

You can register to vote at your local board of elections or at any state agency that participates in the National Voter Registration Act.

Mail-In

You can request a mail-in application through the New York State mailing list database. You can even call 1-800-FOR-VOTE to request an application. Applications must be postmarked by October 9, 2020, and can be received no later than Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. You have 3 days left to register to vote online, my bail, or in-person. You cannot cast your ballot the same day that you register to vote. You can vote without a photo ID. The first day to vote early in-person is October 24, 2020, and the last day is November 1, 2020.

Valid excuses for mail-in voting are COVID-19, if you are absent from your county, or if a resident of New York City is absent from NYC on election day if you are unable to appear at poles due to a temporary or permanent illness or disability, if you are the primary caregiver of one or more person who is ill or physically disabled, if you are a resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital, or if you are detained in jail awaiting Grand Jury action, or confined in prison after conviction for an offense other than a felony. COVID-19 can now be used as a valid excuse to request a mail-in absentee ballot, in addition to the above excuses.