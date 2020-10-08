Hudson Valley School’s Report Over 150 Cases of COVID-19
Over 150 students or educators have been infected with the coronavirus.
New York State has tried to make it easy for parents to keep track of the number of COVID-19 cases in their child's school. The COVID-19 Report Card reveals if students, teachers, or staff from a school have tested positive for the virus.
Below is the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases from school districts in the Hudson Valley since Sept. 1, according to the COVID-19 Report Card.
Kiryas Joel Village UF School District:
- Positive Cases: 46
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 19
- Reported on 10/7: 5
Monroe Woodbury School District:
- Positive Cases: 15
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 9
- Reported on 10/7: 3
Newburgh Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 17
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 10
- Reported on 10/7: 5
Middletown City School District:
- Positive Cases: 11
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 4
- Reported on 10/7: 0
Carmel Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 10
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 6
- Reported on 10/7: 0
Wappingers Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 7
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 3
- Reported on 10/7: 0
Washingtonville Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 7
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 2
- Reported on 10/7: 0
Goshen Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 6
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 3
- Reported on 10/7: 1
Pine Bush School District:
- Positive Cases: 5
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 1
- Reported on 10/7: 0
Mahopac Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 5
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 2
- Reported on 10/7: 1
Arlington Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 4
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 1
- Reported on 10/7: 0
Valley Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 3
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
- Reported on 10/7: 0
Highland Falls School District:
- Positive Cases: 3
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 1
- Reported on 10/7: 0
Spackenkill Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 3
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 3
- Reported on 10/7: 0
Warwick Valley Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 3
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 1
- Reported on 10/7: 0
Beacon Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 2
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
- Reported on 10/7:0
Hyde Park Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 2
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
- Reported on 10/7: 0
Cornwall Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 2
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
- Reported on 10/7: 0
Tuxedo School District:
- Positive Cases: 2
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 1
- Reported on 10/7: 1
Marlboro Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 1
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 1
- Reported on 10/7: 0
Dover Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 1
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 1
- Reported on 10/7: 0
Millbrook Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 1
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
- Reported on 10/7: 0
Putnam Valley Central School District:
- Positive Cases: 1
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 1
- Reported on 10/7: 0
Poughkeepsie City School District:
- Positive Cases: 1
- Reported During Last 7 Days: 0
- Reported on 10/7: 0