Photos: 5 Lower Hudson Valley Teens Save 2 Following Plane Crash

Five teens from the Lower Hudson Valley are being called heroes after they jumped into the water and saved plane crash survivors.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The plane crashed into a concrete pier not far from the Throgs Neck Bridge in Queens on Sunday around 3 p.m. Witnesses said that the plane was traveling very fast along the water, skipped twice, and hit the pier, according to the FDNY

Mark Tamburro, Angelo Sperandio, both 17, and three other friends were on wave runners on the Long Island Sound and noticed the plane coming in too fast and crash. The five best friends from Eastchester High School thought the plane might explode, but rushed to the plane to see if there were any survivors.

"We did our best to help," Tamburro told Eyewitness News.

The teens quickly removed the pilot and two people, a man and woman, out of the plane.

"I laid them out," Sperandio told Eyewitness News. "I made sure his neck was straight down on the ground, and the other guy we ended up putting on a picnic table."

The woman died from her injuries but the man and pilot survived, ABC reports. Both were rushed to the hospital and are listed in critical condition. Their names haven't been released.

ABC reports the pilot is a New York City resident who often flies around the area. The NTSB is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos of the plane crash are below: