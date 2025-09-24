Each year it gets harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. We found the jobs that pay the most in New York State.

Need to make more money? Join the club! If you're looking for a new career path, you might want to try and snag one of these high paying jobs in New York State.

If it's too late for you to change careers, maybe this is something you can recommend to your kid, or a young family member/friend.

The 22 Highest Paying Jobs In New York State

Map of New York Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Below is the 22 highest-paying jobs available in New York State.

These Are Now The Highest Paying Jobs In New York State

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The numbers come from the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

"These occupational employment and wage estimates are calculated with data collected from employers in all industry sectors in metropolitan and nonmetropolitan areas in New York," U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics states.

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State

American currency and an egg with '401K' on it jygallery loading...

The most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is from May 2023. Below is the 26 highest paying jobs in New York State in 2021. Take a look to see how things have changes, or remained the same.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in New York that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker

Keep Reading:

Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live in New York State

Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live in New York State New York is one of the most expensive states to call home, but there are some areas that are gentle on the wallet. According to HomeSnacks, they deduced the top 10 most affordable cities and towns in the Empire State.

They looked into data from the U.S. Census, median home and rent prices, as well as median income of a particular area's residents. Affordability was also determined based on availability and access to services and conveniences.

Below are the top 10 places that let residents keep more cash in their wallets. Gallery Credit: Megan

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in New York, According to TripAdvisor

[carbongallery id="645a802e34f0693f28