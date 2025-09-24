These Are Now The Highest Paying Jobs In New York State
Each year it gets harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. We found the jobs that pay the most in New York State.
Need to make more money? Join the club! If you're looking for a new career path, you might want to try and snag one of these high paying jobs in New York State.
If it's too late for you to change careers, maybe this is something you can recommend to your kid, or a young family member/friend.
The 22 Highest Paying Jobs In New York State
Below is the 22 highest-paying jobs available in New York State.
These Are Now The Highest Paying Jobs In New York State
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
The numbers come from the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
"These occupational employment and wage estimates are calculated with data collected from employers in all industry sectors in metropolitan and nonmetropolitan areas in New York," U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics states.
26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State
The most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is from May 2023. Below is the 26 highest paying jobs in New York State in 2021. Take a look to see how things have changes, or remained the same.
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State
Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree
Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Keep Reading:
Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live in New York State
Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan
Highest-Rated Free Things to do in New York, According to TripAdvisor
[carbongallery id="645a802e34f0693f28