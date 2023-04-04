The 5 Deadliest Tornados In New York State
More crazy weather is on the way and according to several reports, there is a slight chance Upstate New York could see a tornado touchdown.
When a tornado does touchdown it can cause some major damage and even loss of life. Here is a list of the 5 deadliest tornados in New York State history since 1950 according to NewYorkDataBases.com (Note photos are not from the events)
5 - September 3rd, 1993 - 2 people were killed - An EF1 tornado touched down in a corn field in Batavia and moved northeast. As the tornado crossed Route 5, it lifted a delivery van into the air and dropped it onto an oncoming tractor-trailer. Both drivers were killed instantly.
4 - October 14th, 1989 - 2 people were killed - An EF2 tornado moved through McDonough for around 2 miles. The tornado grew to about 300 feet in length and injured three people while killing two others.
3 - May 2nd, 1982 - 2 people were killed - An EF3 tornado moved through Sherman, New York for around 28 miles. The tornado reached 450 feet in width and killed two people.
2 - July 8th, 2014 - 4 people were killed - An EF2 tornado touched down in Smithfield just 2 miles to the northeast of Peterboro. This tornado moved 2.5 miles and a path and resulted in 4 fatalities in Smithfield. Three homes were destroyed and 5 additional homes sustained significant damage.
1 - November 16th, 1989 - 9 killed were killed - An EF1 tornado touched down near Monroe New York, and moved for 9 miles killing 9 people on the ground. 18 people were also injured and this tornado caused nearly $25 million dollars in damage.
While tornados are not frequent in New York, they can still happen and still be deadly. Make sure to stay alert during Tornado warnings, watches, and alerts.