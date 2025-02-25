Apparently these are the "friendliest" places to live in New York State.

Our friends at Nextdoor helped Hudson Valley Post figure out the friendliest places to live in the Empire State.

20 Friendliest Places To Live in New York State

The Hudson Valley actually dominates this list.

The 20 Friendliest Places To Live in New York State



Nextdoor determined the 20 "friendliest places to live in New York by comparing the cost of living, crime reports, safety reports and overall friendliest.

Hamilton, Is New York's Friendliest Place To Live

Nextdoor reports Hamilton, New York is a "charming, rural town" that's known for its "beautiful landscapes and friendly community." Colgate University is located in Hamilton, New York.

It was placed first because Nextdoor users love the town's "peaceful atmosphere and family-friendly environment."

Just over 4,000 live in Hamilton, according to the 2020 census.

This Is The Hudson Valley's "Friendliest Place To Live"

Many hometowns in the Lower Hudson Valley made the list. But it's Piermont in Rockland County that was the highest-ranking place from the Hudson Valley.

Around 2,500 live in Piermont.

"Piermont is a charming peaceful town loved by Nextdoor Neighbors for its beautiful Hudson River views and walkability," Nextdoor states about Piermont. "Known for it's unique restaurants and scenic trails, it's a safe haven offering a delightful mix of nature and food."

