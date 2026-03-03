The Places In New York Where Residents Can’t Find Work

New data is revealing the parts of the Empire State where New Yorkers really need work.

The numbers come straight from new census estimates released in January, and they paint a pretty clear picture for New York.

These Parts Of New York Have The Highest Unemployment Rates

Between 2020 and 2024, the statewide unemployment rate sat at 6.4%. But here’s where it gets eye-opening: 51 cities and towns across New York posted unemployment rates of 10% or higher during that same stretch, according to data covering 998 municipalities statewide.

Below are the top 15.

The 15 New York State Towns Where It Is Hardest To Find Work These places have the highest unemployment rates, according to recent data.

Now here are the remaining hometowns in New York State with an unemployment rate of 11 percent or higher:

Albion town

County: Oswego County

Unemployment Rate: 13.4%

Rank: 16

Hartwick town

County: Otsego County

Unemployment Rate: 13.4%

Rank: 16

Waverly town

County: Franklin County

Unemployment Rate: 13.4%

Rank: 16

Leyden town

County: Lewis County

Unemployment Rate: 13.3%

Rank: 19

Westport town

County: Essex County

Unemployment Rate: 13.1%

Rank: 20

Bombay town

County: Franklin County

Unemployment Rate: 12.6%

Rank: 21

Alma town

County: Allegany County

Unemployment Rate: 12.5%

Rank: 22

Champion town

County: Jefferson County

Unemployment Rate: 12.3%

Rank: 23

Gallatin town

County: Columbia County

Unemployment Rate: 12.1%

Rank: 24

Hume town

County: Allegany County

Unemployment Rate: 12.0%

Rank: 25

Canadice town

County: Ontario County

Unemployment Rate: 11.8%

Rank: 26

Norwich city

County: Chenango County

Unemployment Rate: 11.8%

Rank: 26

Guilford town

County: Chenango County

Unemployment Rate: 11.7%

Rank: 28

Hope town

County: Hamilton County

Unemployment Rate: 11.5%

Rank: 29

Bronx borough

County: Bronx County

Unemployment Rate: 11.4%

Rank: 30

Hornell city

County: Steuben County

Unemployment Rate: 11.4%

Rank: 30

Davenport town

County: Delaware County

Unemployment Rate: 11.3%

Rank: 32

Amboy town

County: Oswego County

Unemployment Rate: 11.2%

Rank: 33

Andover town

County: Allegany County

Unemployment Rate: 11.2%

Rank: 33

Kiantone town

County: Chautauqua County

Unemployment Rate: 11.0%

Rank: 35

Livonia town

County: Livingston County

Unemployment Rate: 11.0%

Rank: 35

Watertown town

County: Jefferson County

Unemployment Rate: 11.0%

Rank: 35

