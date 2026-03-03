The Places In New York Where Residents Can’t Find Work
New data is revealing the parts of the Empire State where New Yorkers really need work.
The numbers come straight from new census estimates released in January, and they paint a pretty clear picture for New York.
These Parts Of New York Have The Highest Unemployment Rates
Between 2020 and 2024, the statewide unemployment rate sat at 6.4%. But here’s where it gets eye-opening: 51 cities and towns across New York posted unemployment rates of 10% or higher during that same stretch, according to data covering 998 municipalities statewide.
Below are the top 15.
The 15 New York State Towns Where It Is Hardest To Find Work
Now here are the remaining hometowns in New York State with an unemployment rate of 11 percent or higher:
Albion town
County: Oswego County
Unemployment Rate: 13.4%
Rank: 16
Hartwick town
County: Otsego County
Unemployment Rate: 13.4%
Rank: 16
Waverly town
County: Franklin County
Unemployment Rate: 13.4%
Rank: 16
Leyden town
County: Lewis County
Unemployment Rate: 13.3%
Rank: 19
Westport town
County: Essex County
Unemployment Rate: 13.1%
Rank: 20
Bombay town
County: Franklin County
Unemployment Rate: 12.6%
Rank: 21
Alma town
County: Allegany County
Unemployment Rate: 12.5%
Rank: 22
Champion town
County: Jefferson County
Unemployment Rate: 12.3%
Rank: 23
Gallatin town
County: Columbia County
Unemployment Rate: 12.1%
Rank: 24
Hume town
County: Allegany County
Unemployment Rate: 12.0%
Rank: 25
Canadice town
County: Ontario County
Unemployment Rate: 11.8%
Rank: 26
Norwich city
County: Chenango County
Unemployment Rate: 11.8%
Rank: 26
Guilford town
County: Chenango County
Unemployment Rate: 11.7%
Rank: 28
Hope town
County: Hamilton County
Unemployment Rate: 11.5%
Rank: 29
Bronx borough
County: Bronx County
Unemployment Rate: 11.4%
Rank: 30
Hornell city
County: Steuben County
Unemployment Rate: 11.4%
Rank: 30
Davenport town
County: Delaware County
Unemployment Rate: 11.3%
Rank: 32
Amboy town
County: Oswego County
Unemployment Rate: 11.2%
Rank: 33
Andover town
County: Allegany County
Unemployment Rate: 11.2%
Rank: 33
Kiantone town
County: Chautauqua County
Unemployment Rate: 11.0%
Rank: 35
Livonia town
County: Livingston County
Unemployment Rate: 11.0%
Rank: 35
Watertown town
County: Jefferson County
Unemployment Rate: 11.0%
Rank: 35
