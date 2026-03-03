The Places In New York Where Residents Can&#8217;t Find Work

The Places In New York Where Residents Can’t Find Work

New data is revealing the parts of the Empire State where New Yorkers really need work.

The numbers come straight from new census estimates released in January, and they paint a pretty clear picture for New York.

These Parts Of New York Have The Highest Unemployment Rates

Between 2020 and 2024, the statewide unemployment rate sat at 6.4%. But here’s where it gets eye-opening: 51 cities and towns across New York posted unemployment rates of 10% or higher during that same stretch, according to data covering 998 municipalities statewide.

Below are the top 15.

The 15 New York State Towns Where It Is Hardest To Find Work

These places have the highest unemployment rates, according to recent data.

Now here are the remaining hometowns in New York State with an unemployment rate of 11 percent or higher:

Albion town

County: Oswego County
Unemployment Rate: 13.4%
Rank: 16

Hartwick town

County: Otsego County
Unemployment Rate: 13.4%
Rank: 16

Waverly town

County: Franklin County
Unemployment Rate: 13.4%
Rank: 16

Leyden town

County: Lewis County
Unemployment Rate: 13.3%
Rank: 19

Westport town

County: Essex County
Unemployment Rate: 13.1%
Rank: 20

Bombay town

County: Franklin County
Unemployment Rate: 12.6%
Rank: 21

Alma town

County: Allegany County
Unemployment Rate: 12.5%
Rank: 22

Champion town

County: Jefferson County
Unemployment Rate: 12.3%
Rank: 23

Gallatin town

County: Columbia County
Unemployment Rate: 12.1%
Rank: 24

Hume town
County: Allegany County
Unemployment Rate: 12.0%
Rank: 25

Canadice town

County: Ontario County
Unemployment Rate: 11.8%
Rank: 26

Norwich city

County: Chenango County
Unemployment Rate: 11.8%
Rank: 26

Guilford town

County: Chenango County
Unemployment Rate: 11.7%
Rank: 28

Hope town

County: Hamilton County
Unemployment Rate: 11.5%
Rank: 29

Bronx borough

County: Bronx County
Unemployment Rate: 11.4%
Rank: 30

Hornell city

County: Steuben County
Unemployment Rate: 11.4%
Rank: 30

Davenport town

County: Delaware County
Unemployment Rate: 11.3%
Rank: 32

Amboy town

County: Oswego County
Unemployment Rate: 11.2%
Rank: 33

 

Andover town

County: Allegany County
Unemployment Rate: 11.2%
Rank: 33

Kiantone town

County: Chautauqua County
Unemployment Rate: 11.0%
Rank: 35

 

Livonia town

County: Livingston County
Unemployment Rate: 11.0%
Rank: 35

Watertown town

County: Jefferson County
Unemployment Rate: 11.0%
Rank: 35

