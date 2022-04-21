A new list highlights the "most dangerous" places to live in New York State. Is your hometown on the list?

On Wednesday, RoadSnacks finally released its 2022 list of The Most Dangerous Cities in New York.

"One might think that most of the problems are centralized around New York's largest city: New York City. Surprisingly, New York has done a fair job of keeping its crazy spread evenly across the state," Chris Kolmar writes for Roadsnacks about New York's most dangerous cities.

The 15 'Most Dangerous' Places To Live in New York State

RoadSnacks uses “data to create bite-sized snacks of shareable information about places and cities across the country.” The website is quick to add their “goal is to show you the real side of places that not everyone wants to hear.”

To craft the list, RoadSnacks used the FBI's most recent crime data. Using the FBI's crime stats the website ranked every city in New York with a population of over 5,000 based on violent crime and property crime per capita.

Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Middletown, Wallkill, Mount Vernon Among Most Dangerous Places To Live in New York

No part of the Hudson Valley cracked the top 10, but Newburgh was in the top 12 and many cracked the top 50.

The City of Newburgh, Hudson, City of Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Mount Vernon, Town of Poughkeepsie, Town of Newburgh, Town of Wallkill and Middletown all ranked in the top 40 most dangerous places to live.

Binghamton, Buffalo, Rochester, Albany, Syracuse, Utica Among Most Dangerous in New York

Here are the 15 most dangerous places in New York, according to Roadsnacks.

15) Newark Village

14) Schenectady

13)Endicott Villag

12) City of Newburgh

11) Troy

10) Utica

9) Syracuse

8) Albany

7) Malone Village

6) Johnson City Village

5) Rochester

4) Buffalo

3) Oneida

2) Watertown

1) Binghamton

Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services to find the counties with the highest violent crime rate.

The top 10 most dangerous counties were:

1) Bronx County

2) Kings County

3) New York County

4) Queens County

5) Greene County

6) Erie County

7) Albany County

8) Schenectady County

9) Onondaga County

10) Broome County

NeighborhoodScout recently also looked into the "Most Dangerous Cities." Three places from New York made that list.

Newburgh ranked 36th, Buffalo placed 58th and Niagra Falls 78th.

NeighborhoodScout crafted its list based on the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents. Neighborhood Scout considered violent crimes to be murder, rape, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Newburgh's violent crime rate was 11.5. The chance of someone being a victim of violent crime in Newburgh was 1 in 86, according to Neighborhood Scout.

Newburgh also ranked 36th in 2019, according to NeighborhoodScout. In 2019, Newburgh's violent crime rate was 12.7. The chance of someone being a victim of violent crime in Newburgh was 1 in 79, according to NeighborhoodScout.

Newburgh ranked 38th in 2020, 26th in 2018, 22nd in 2017, 14th in 2016, 15th in 2015, 10th in 2014 and 9th in 2013.

Buffalo's violent crime rate, per 1,000 residents, was 10.0. The chance of being a victim of violent crime in Buffalo was 1 in 99

The violent crime rate in Niagara falls was 9.2 with a 1 in 108 chance of being a victim.

Monticello, Newburgh and Poughkeepsie made another list from Roadsnacks about the "The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York For 2021."

On the other hand, two Hudson Valley hometowns are among the "safest" in America.

Below are reasons why the top 10 towns are considered the most dangerous in New York.

