These Are The 15 Best Places To Live In New York
A new list reveals the 15 best places to live in New York, and some of the picks may surprise you.
U.S. News & World Report recently released its annual list of the 250 Best Places to Live in the U.S..
LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State
Stacker also recently named the 25 best places to live In New York State. Let's look at this list first and see if Stacker and U.S. News & World Report agree.
LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Spoiler: They Don't
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
U.S. News & World Report Methodology
U.S. News & World Report ranked 250 major cities to let Americans know the "best places to live" across the nation. To make the list, each place needed to have "good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market ,and a high quality of life."
Incoming: Thousands Fleeing Florida, California, Texas For New York State
These Are The Best Places To Live In New York State
This list is completely different than Stacker's and the Hudson Valley appears on the list several times.
These Are Now The 15 Best Places To Live In New York
Top 10 Places To Live In America
Learn More: Where It’s Cheapest To Live In All Of New York
Below are the 10 best places in the United States to live, according to U.S. News & World Report.
- #1 Johns Creek, GA
- #2 Carmel, IN
- #3 Pearland, TX
- #4 Fishers, IN
- #4 in Best Places to Live
- #5 Cary, NC
- #6 League City, TX
- #7 Apex, NC
- #8 Leander, TX
- #9 Rochester Hills, MI
- #10 Troy, MI
15 Reasons Why New Yorkers Secretly Hate Living in New York State
LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York
LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker